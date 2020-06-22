Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Galloway releases audit for Johnson County Collector's Office, gives highest rating possible

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has completed an audit of the Johnson County Collector's office, which was required by Missouri law after a vacancy occurred in the office. The audit took place after Ruthane Small resigned as county collector in March and Laura Neth Smith was appointed to fill the vacancy.  

Auditors identified no concerns in the report, which was an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector's office. The rating given by the audit was "excellent," the highest possible. 

"With the transition from a collector who served for many years to a new office-holder, the taxpayers of Johnson County can be pleased this audit confirms the collector's office was run in an efficient and cost-effective manner," Auditor Galloway said.

A copy of the audit can be found online here.

