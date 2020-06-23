CloudChomp Announces that Itoc has Become a C3 Partner
CloudChomp, a leader in cloud migration planning and discovery tools, announces that Itoc has become a C3 partner
Itoc is one of those special partners who takes a proactive approach to helping their customers learn in the process of building.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces that Itoc, an AWS cloud migration company and Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network has become a CloudChomp Certified (C3) partner. By completing the intensive C3 Business + Technology training, Itoc has demonstrated their expertise in CloudChomp tools and has proven their ability to engage and fully assist customers in their AWS migration planning phase.
— David Fargo
“Itoc is one of those special partners who takes a proactive approach to helping their customers learn in the process of building,” said David Fargo, Product Development Manager at CloudChomp. He continued, “their insistence on providing a clear path to Amazon Web Services is always accompanied by a dedication to helping customers understand the ‘why’ behind every decision.”
CloudChomp acknowledges the complexity in migrations and the frustration customers face when migrating to the cloud. Simplifying the entire cloud migration planning process and helping customers save money on their cloud spend is CloudChomp’s primary mission and growing their C3 Partner network with experts, like Itoc, that can further their outreach with customers, coincides with the CloudChomp customer obsessed mindset.
“CloudChomp is a critical component in the delivery of Itoc’s Cloud Acceleration Program,” said Richard Steven, CEO at Itoc. “We obviously selected an excellent product, but the extensive training and wider investment in time and guidance we’ve received from CloudChomp has really made this a great partnership. We’re very excited to build on our joint success and look forward to the future.”
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About Itoc
Itoc helps their customers deliver AWS cloud solutions that underpin and drive innovation in their business’. As an award-winning AWS partner, Itoc has extensive experience in delivering successful cloud projects, with over three hundred under our belt.
Itoc has distilled and packaged their experience into the Itoc Cloud Acceleration Program, a four-stage journey where they partner with customers to de-risk and accelerate best practice at every stage of their cloud journey, from Cloud Foundation through to ongoing Digital Innovation.
Itoc is based in Australia. Visit Itoc.com.au for more information.
