Florida PSC Highlights Past/Present Helping Hand Partnerships

TALLAHASSEE — Outreach partnerships make an impact. Working together, partners are integral to helping agencies reach those who can best benefit from their services. COVID-19 restrictions have limited the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) outreach activities, so for our quarterly June Helping Hand recognition, we are thanking all of our partners—past and present—for their invaluable outreach assistance. “Throughout the year, we work with so many amazing community partners who encourage their clients to connect with PSC programs and services that can benefit them,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “With many people staying at home due to COVID-19, we offer a special thank-you to all our partners who have hosted us in their communities through the years. The chance to reach consumers through our partnerships is a great benefit, and we look forward to making new community outreach partnerships when it is safe for everyone.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information to help consumers avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills. The PSC schedules events year round to reach those who can benefit from information on hurricane preparedness, scam protections, and energy and water conservation. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions (and previous years) on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. If you’re interested in the PSC visiting a senior or a community center near you for future events, call the PSC’s Office of Consumer Assistance & Outreach at 850-413-6482. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.