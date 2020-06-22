ReleaseOwl 1.2 Announced. Experience Devops for SAP Cloud - Built on SAP cloud
ReleaseOwl, a native continuous integration and release management product built for SAP Cloud Platform announced go-live 1.2 for all its SAAS customers.
Experience DevOps for SAP Cloud, built on SAP Cloud with ReleaseOwl”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReleaseOwl, a native continuous integration and release management product built for SAP Cloud Platform has announced the go-live of 1.2 version for all SAP Cloud customers.
In addition to the core features like:
• Automated Packaging and Deployment of SAP cloud applications
• Advanced Build Pipelines and Release Pipelines
• Approval Process for deployments
• Ability to track and manage manual steps
The following are the key features introduced in Releaseowl 1.2 :
Sonarqube integration : Customers now can integrate their on-prem sonarqube with ReleaseOwl or use the out-of-box SAAS integration of Sonarqube.
Inbox approval history: Inbox history will provide complete audit of all the approvals in the release ( with filters on users, and pipelines)
Bug Fixes
Advanced Subscription options.
"During these unprecedented Covid times, with teams working remotely - there is greater emphasis on continuous feedback loop with code reviews and continuous integration cycles to ensure that there is visibility on the progress of the sprint and also have early detection of issues. Releaseowl is a powerful
early warning system for the customers migrating from SAP on-prem to SAP Cloud or developing applications directly on SAP Cloud Platform. With current release 1.2, our commitment for scalable and reliable delivery automation of SAP cloud applications has strengthened further"
commented Niranjan Gattupalli, the Founder and CEO of ReleaseOwl.
ReleaseOwl for SAP Cloud is now available for Purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
About SAP App Center
At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About ReleaseOwl
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS based enterprise software delivery company with a mission is help large companies accelerate their SAP Cloud adoption, release faster with less risks and more reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP cloud. See https://www.releaseowl.com for additional information.
