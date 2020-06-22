Republic Journal profiles axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch

Republic profile - Sam Bogoch of axle ai axle ai Logo - axle ai 2020 Pro supports Avid's Media Composer axle ai 2020 includes AI-driven speech transcription and remote browser access

axle ai equity crowdfunding campaign nears 300% of target with 2 days remaining

We're excited that axle ai software has been able to help so many media teams transition to remote work during the recent challenging times around COVID-19.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic, a leading site for startup investment, has published an interview profile of axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch in its Journal section. The profile comes as axle ai’s equity crowdfunding campaign nears its end at midnight PDT tomorrow, June 23rd. Anyone can participate; the offering page is https://republic.co/axle-ai and the profile is at https://republic.co/blog. Axle ai’s software helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe, Avid and Dropbox among others. Axle ai is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that are now becoming mandatory across media teams.

In the wide-ranging interview, Bogoch covers axle ai’s origins, how the team came together, and how the company has been able to able to meet a variety of challenges through its rise to leadership in the industry.

According to Bogoch, “The people doing video work actually have very similar roles and workflows, regardless of whether they work at a church, a sports arena, a political campaign or a major brand. They’re the people bringing the camera and gear, capturing the key footage, bringing it back on hard drives, editing it, and reviewing it with colleagues. So the work itself is very consistent.” That commonality across what appears to be a very diverse set of customers has been essential to driving axle ai’s growth. Customers include Madison Square Garden, Price Waterhouse Coopers, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Coca-Cola among many name brands.

Bogoch also recently participated in a customer panel discussion on the New Normal in Media, cosponsored by axle ai partner Backblaze and featuring Gerry Field of American Public Television and Scott Salik of Youngevity. The freeform discussion, designed to highlight ways that APT and Youngevity have used technologies like axle ai and Backblaze to quickly adapt to the challenges of remote work in the media industry. The axle ai CEO said "We're excited that axle ai software has been able to help so many media teams transition to remote work during the recent challenging times around COVID-19".

About axle.ai:

Based in Boston, axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Capital. More information at https://axle.ai and equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

