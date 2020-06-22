Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302001

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                          

STATION: Shaftsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 21, 2020 at 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3784 VT Route 7a, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kinney                                            

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: Stewart's Shops

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2020 at approximately 1030 hours, Troopers from

the Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft from the Stewarts located

on VT Route 7a in the Town of Arlington. Employees from the store reported that

the accused, Jeffrey Kinney (57) of Arlington, VT, walked out of the store with

several alcoholic beverages without paying. The property was recovered by the

employees and Kinney was later located at his residence. Kinney was cited to

appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September

28,2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of retail theft.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815 hrs        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

