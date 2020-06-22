Shaftsbury/Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 21, 2020 at 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3784 VT Route 7a, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kinney
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Stewart's Shops
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2020 at approximately 1030 hours, Troopers from
the Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft from the Stewarts located
on VT Route 7a in the Town of Arlington. Employees from the store reported that
the accused, Jeffrey Kinney (57) of Arlington, VT, walked out of the store with
several alcoholic beverages without paying. The property was recovered by the
employees and Kinney was later located at his residence. Kinney was cited to
appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September
28,2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of retail theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815 hrs
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421