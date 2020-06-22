Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks- Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B501514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 & 06/20/2020, various times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Thrasher Road, Starksboro, VT

VIOLATIONS: 13 VSA 1042, "Domestic assault"

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Johnston

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/21/2020 at approximately 0804 hours, Troopers were advised of a reported family disturbance that occurred the day prior. Investigation revealed, Rebecca Johnston (40) of Starksboro, VT had assaulted a household member. Johnston was located and released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/22/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

Tpr. Jacqueline June

Ve​rmont State Police

Troop B- New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)453-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

