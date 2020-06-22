New Haven Barracks- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 & 06/20/2020, various times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Thrasher Road, Starksboro, VT
VIOLATIONS: 13 VSA 1042, "Domestic assault"
ACCUSED: Rebecca Johnston
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/21/2020 at approximately 0804 hours, Troopers were advised of a reported family disturbance that occurred the day prior. Investigation revealed, Rebecca Johnston (40) of Starksboro, VT had assaulted a household member. Johnston was located and released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/22/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Tpr. Jacqueline June
Vermont State Police
Troop B- New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)453-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov