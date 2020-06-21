SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Aggravated Assault/Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B302003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 21st 2020, 1102 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 67E, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Assault, Burglary

ACCUSED: Tisean Burdick-Phillips

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: Jeremy Sanderson

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 21st 2020 at 1102 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute in Shaftsbury. Troopers were advised that a male subject had forced entry into a residence and assaulted an occupant before fleeing the scene. Troopers located the offender, Burdick-Phillips, nearby. Troopers determined through investigation that Burdick-Phillips had arrived at a residence on VT 67E and forced entry through a door. Burdick-Phillips then allegedly assaulted an occupant, Sanderson, causing pain and placing him in fear of serious bodily injury. Burdick-Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing. Burdick-Phillips was issued Conditions of Release, to include that he appear before the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 22nd 2020 at 1230 PM to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 06/22/20

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT

(802)442-5421

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov