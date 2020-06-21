Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,610 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Aggravated Assault/Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

       

CASE#: 20B302003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: June 21st 2020, 1102 hours

LOCATION: VT Route 67E, Shaftsbury, VT

 

VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Assault, Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Tisean Burdick-Phillips

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: Jeremy Sanderson

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 21st 2020 at 1102 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute in Shaftsbury. Troopers were advised that a male subject had forced entry into a residence and assaulted an occupant before fleeing the scene. Troopers located the offender, Burdick-Phillips, nearby. Troopers determined through investigation that Burdick-Phillips had arrived at a residence on VT 67E and forced entry through a door. Burdick-Phillips then allegedly assaulted an occupant, Sanderson, causing pain and placing him in fear of serious bodily injury. Burdick-Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing. Burdick-Phillips was issued Conditions of Release, to include that he appear before the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 22nd 2020 at 1230 PM to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE:  06/22/20

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT

(802)442-5421

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Aggravated Assault/Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.