SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Aggravated Assault/Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302003
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 21st 2020, 1102 hours
LOCATION: VT Route 67E, Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): Aggravated Assault, Burglary
ACCUSED: Tisean Burdick-Phillips
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: Jeremy Sanderson
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 21st 2020 at 1102 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a citizen dispute in Shaftsbury. Troopers were advised that a male subject had forced entry into a residence and assaulted an occupant before fleeing the scene. Troopers located the offender, Burdick-Phillips, nearby. Troopers determined through investigation that Burdick-Phillips had arrived at a residence on VT 67E and forced entry through a door. Burdick-Phillips then allegedly assaulted an occupant, Sanderson, causing pain and placing him in fear of serious bodily injury. Burdick-Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police barracks for processing. Burdick-Phillips was issued Conditions of Release, to include that he appear before the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on June 22nd 2020 at 1230 PM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 06/22/20
COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
