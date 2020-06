Media Release/ Shaftsbury Barracks /motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:20B302005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hess

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/21/20 at approximately 1242 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Dorset

CROSS STREETS: Mad Tod Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear/sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amber Morrris

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: CHK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, driver's side corner panel

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brian Sheldon

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sorento

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper and Passenger side rear corner panel

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/21/20 at approximately 1242 hours Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of US RT 7 and Mad Tom Rd. within the Town of Dorset. It was learned through operator statements and road evidence that OP#1 was following Op#2 who were traveling northbound on US RT 7 within the Town of Dorset. Op#2 slowed down and came to a

stop to turn left onto Squirrel Hollow Rd. at which point Op#1 stuck V#2 from behind.

Op#2 was transported to SVMC by Northshire Rescue with unknown injuries. East Dorset Fire Department was on scene and provided traffic control.

Corporal Travis Hess

Vermont State Police - Troop B3

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Work (802)442-5421

Fax (802)442-3263