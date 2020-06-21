Long Island Resident, Valerie Nifora’s poetry book nominated for 2020 Author Academy Award
LONG ISLAND , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry, written by Long Island resident, Valerie Nifora, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence.
Valerie’s book has been nominated for an award in the Clean Romance category, and reveals her experiences falling in an out of love spanning over 15 years. Valerie explains her work as, "a confessional, so that people realize that wherever they are in their journey in love, they are not alone." Her book has received 5-Stars from the San Francisco Book Review saying, “Her delicate, concise words capture the undying and ephemeral aspect of love, as well as the vacuum and hollowness of a love unfulfilled. The titles of each work arouse feelings of longing and yearning for an intimate touch that the subsequent composition tenderly and succinctly nurture and caress.” The San Francisco Book Review, summarizes her work as, "a breathtaking compilation of tender poetry."
“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” explains Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”
Authors of indie, traditional, or collaborative-published books are considered for awards in sixteen categories. Entries are reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.
The public can also vote to support the work of authors, by visiting: https://authoracademyawards.com/vote2020 To support Valerie's work, click on "I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry" in the Clean Romance category. Her work is available as a paperback and e-book, and can be found on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Target, Bookshop.org and others retailers, as well as, Live-brary.com
The top ten finalists in each category will be announced on August 25th. The award ceremony will be a Red Carpet Session held on Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
About the Author:
Valerie Nifora in a Greek-American author and poet, who was born and raised in New York. For over twenty years, she's been a Marketing Communications Leader for a Fortune 50. She has served as a ghost writer for several executives and has executed award-winning campaigns using her special gift as a storyteller to inspire. Valerie holds a B.A. in Communications from Emerson College and an M.B.A. from Fordham University. She is married and a mother of two amazing sons. Her website is www.valerienifora.com
About the book:
I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry is a sweeping adventure into our most basic drive for intimacy. Valerie Nifora's simple poetry span over a decade of memories of emotional ups and downs. From the tingling elation of first loves to the crushing pain of breakups and loss, her beautiful lyricism will immerse you in sensuality, desire, and innocence. With Nifora's delicate touch, you'll relive those passionate minutes that stretched into hours and the tormented days that felt like years, coming out at the other end cleansed and with your spirit open to possibility. The book is available as paperback and e-book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Kmart, Bookshop.org and other retailers, as well as Live-brary.com
Valerie Nifora
