Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal DLS

CASE#:20A302547

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2020 at 0830 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Andrew Beattie

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for suspicion that the operator’s license was suspended. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the operator, Andrew Beattie, had been driving while having a criminally suspended license. Beattie was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 30th, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/30/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

