Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302547
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2020 at 0830 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Andrew Beattie
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for suspicion that the operator’s license was suspended. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the operator, Andrew Beattie, had been driving while having a criminally suspended license. Beattie was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 30th, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/30/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648