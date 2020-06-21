Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 74 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,606 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#:20A302547

TROOPER: David Lambert                                            

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2020 at 0830 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS 

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Beattie

AGE: 32                  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for suspicion that the operator’s license was suspended. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the operator, Andrew Beattie, had been driving while having a criminally suspended license. Beattie was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 30th, 2020 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/30/2020 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No            

                                           

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.