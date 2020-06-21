Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP New Haven-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: During the early morning hours of June 21, 2020

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln, VT

 

VIOLATION: "Unlawful mischief," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3701

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Mary Apgar

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

 

Several other victim’s wish to remain anonymous.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received several reports of mailbox vandalisms on the South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Preliminary investigation revealed the involved individual(s) possibly used a club or bat to smash multiple mailboxes on the South Lincoln Road. The total damage regarding these incidents is estimated to be between $400.00 & $500.00.

 

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the New Haven State Police Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Vermont State Police website.

 

 

