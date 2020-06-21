VSP New Haven-Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501513

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: During the early morning hours of June 21, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln, VT

VIOLATION: "Unlawful mischief," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3701

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Mary Apgar

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

Several other victim’s wish to remain anonymous.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received several reports of mailbox vandalisms on the South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Preliminary investigation revealed the involved individual(s) possibly used a club or bat to smash multiple mailboxes on the South Lincoln Road. The total damage regarding these incidents is estimated to be between $400.00 & $500.00.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the New Haven State Police Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Vermont State Police website.