VSP New Haven-Incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501513
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: During the early morning hours of June 21, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln, VT
VIOLATION: "Unlawful mischief," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3701
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Mary Apgar
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
Several other victim’s wish to remain anonymous.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received several reports of mailbox vandalisms on the South Lincoln Road in the Town of Lincoln. Preliminary investigation revealed the involved individual(s) possibly used a club or bat to smash multiple mailboxes on the South Lincoln Road. The total damage regarding these incidents is estimated to be between $400.00 & $500.00.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the New Haven State Police Barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Vermont State Police website.