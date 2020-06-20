Westminster Barracks - RT 11 Andover Crash / Road Closure

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20B102738

DATE/TIME: 0948 6/19/20

STREET: Simonsville Road

TOWN: Andover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middletown Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/19/20, at approximately 0948 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 11 (Simonsville Road), near the intersection with Middletown Road in Andover. The crash involved a flatbed wide load carrier with approximately 215,000 lbs of concrete it was transporting. The truck and flatbed overturned during the course of the crash. There were no injuries or leaking fluids. The road was closed for several hours on 06/19/20. On 06/20/20, Reed Trucking and AOT were on scene for several hours for the recovery of the vehicle and the concrete. The vehicle was en route to Vernon, VT. The crash is still under investigation by Corporal Bryson Lunderville. Additional press releases will be submitted in the coming days.

Sgt. Ryan Wood Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT Barracks – 802-722-4600 Office Line – 802-722-4658

