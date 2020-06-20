Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - RT 11 Andover Crash / Road Closure

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B102738                                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster                                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 0948 6/19/20

STREET: Simonsville Road

TOWN: Andover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middletown Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown

VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 06/19/20, at approximately 0948 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 11 (Simonsville Road), near the intersection with Middletown Road in Andover.  The crash involved a flatbed wide load carrier with approximately 215,000 lbs of concrete it was transporting.  The truck and flatbed overturned during the course of the crash. There were no injuries or leaking fluids. The road was closed for several hours on 06/19/20.  On 06/20/20, Reed Trucking and AOT were on scene for several hours for the recovery of the vehicle and the concrete.  The vehicle was en route to Vernon, VT.  The crash is still under investigation by Corporal Bryson Lunderville.  Additional press releases will be submitted in the coming days.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

State of Vermont 

 

Department of Public Safety 

 

Vermont State Police 

 

Westminster Barracks

 

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

 

Simonsville Road near Middletown Rd in Andover VT east bound lane is closed  due to a Motor Vehicle  Crash. 

 

 

 

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

 

 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  

 

 

 

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

 

 

