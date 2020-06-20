Westminster Barracks - RT 11 Andover Crash / Road Closure
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 0948 6/19/20
STREET: Simonsville Road
TOWN: Andover
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middletown Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown
VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Unknown
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/19/20, at approximately 0948 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 11 (Simonsville Road), near the intersection with Middletown Road in Andover. The crash involved a flatbed wide load carrier with approximately 215,000 lbs of concrete it was transporting. The truck and flatbed overturned during the course of the crash. There were no injuries or leaking fluids. The road was closed for several hours on 06/19/20. On 06/20/20, Reed Trucking and AOT were on scene for several hours for the recovery of the vehicle and the concrete. The vehicle was en route to Vernon, VT. The crash is still under investigation by Corporal Bryson Lunderville. Additional press releases will be submitted in the coming days.
