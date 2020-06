St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fatal motorcycle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A403010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/20/2020 at approximately 1321 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Kirby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kirby/St. Johnsbury Town Line

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Larry Bowman

AGE: 64

HELMET: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Colby

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/20/2020, at approximately 1321 hours, Vermont State Troopers responded to a fatal two vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Kirby, VT near

the St. Johnsbury/Kirby Town line. Investigation revealed that the operator, Larry Bowman (64), was travelling east on US Route 2 when he lost control of his

motorcycle on a curve in the roadway and entered the westbound lane. Bowman then sideswiped Todd Colby's (56) vehicle before striking the trailer being towed by Colby. Bowman died from his injuries. Colby's vehicle sustained minor damage and the trailer was destroyed. Bowman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The State Police was assisted by the Essex County Sheriff's Department, CALEX Rescue and the Concord Fire Department.