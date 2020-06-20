COVID-19 Daily Update 6-20-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on June 20, 2020, there have been 148,611 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,500 total cases and 88 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (411/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (78/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (57/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (48/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (256/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (19/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (136/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (70/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (42/6), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (29/1), Randolph (149/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (10/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Upshur County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information .

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Ohio, Putnam and Summers counties, with support from local health departments.