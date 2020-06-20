Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release - Vermont State Police - Death Investigation - Winooski River Middlesex, VT

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A302523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Benjamin D. Katz

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 1826 Hours 6/19/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winooski River Middlesex, VT

Incident: Human Remains Located

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Friday June 19th 2020 at approximately 1826 hours, two individuals notified the Vermont State Police and advised that they believed they observed a dead body in the Winooski River in Middlesex, VT. Numerous Troopers from the Uniform Division responded to the scene and determined that due to the difficult location of the body, removal would be the following morning. Troopers stayed through the night to protect the scene. On Saturday June 20th, members from the State Police Scuba Team along with a Detective from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and an assistant medical examiner responded to the scene and removed and examined the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday June 21st at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Benjamin D. Katz

Vermont State Police

Major Crimes Unit

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Crisis Negotiator

(802) 585-0007 Cell

(802) 878-7111 Dispatch

 

Press Release - Vermont State Police - Death Investigation - Winooski River Middlesex, VT

