Middlesex Barracks/Harwood Union High School Parade

NEWS RELEASE

PARADE ESCORT

On June 20th 2020 at 1230 p.m., Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks along with Waterbury Fire Department escorted the graduating seniors from Harwood Union High School on a parade through the Village of Waterbury. Congratulations and a job well done to the graduating class.

Details:

• Troopers involved: 3

• Highlights:

o Troopers were visible at intersections to promote safe driving. A Trooper led the procession to make people aware that the parade was coming to help make a safe environment for everyone.

SGT Andy Campagne

Patrol Commander

Middlesex Barracks

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Vermont 05602

802-229-9191