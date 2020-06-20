Royalton Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B201873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 @ 1205 hours
STREET: VT Route 12
TOWN: Brookfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: W Brookfield Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Abbey Scott
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: WL3900
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Trailer roof damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/19/2020, at approximately 1205 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer unit. The crash occurred on Route 12 in Brookfield, VT near W Brookfield Road. Investigation of the crash showed that while the tractor trailer was in motion its trailer became stuck on a low hanging power line, causing multiple lines being pulled down into the roadway.
The tractor trailer unit sustained damage to the front roof of the trailer. No injuries were sustained during this crash. Green Mountain Power cleared the roadway of the power lines.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Brookfield Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Department of Motor Vehicle Police.
The roadway was temporarily closed as a result of this crash and was re-opened at 1510 hours.