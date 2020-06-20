Royalton Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B201873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020 @ 1205 hours

STREET: VT Route 12

TOWN: Brookfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: W Brookfield Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Abbey Scott

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: WL3900

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Trailer roof damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/19/2020, at approximately 1205 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer unit. The crash occurred on Route 12 in Brookfield, VT near W Brookfield Road. Investigation of the crash showed that while the tractor trailer was in motion its trailer became stuck on a low hanging power line, causing multiple lines being pulled down into the roadway.

The tractor trailer unit sustained damage to the front roof of the trailer. No injuries were sustained during this crash. Green Mountain Power cleared the roadway of the power lines.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Brookfield Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Department of Motor Vehicle Police.

The roadway was temporarily closed as a result of this crash and was re-opened at 1510 hours.