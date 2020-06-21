Daniel Kemph Endorses Joe Biden for President, “Kentucky Needs Joe Biden”

Daniel Kemph is a Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky's 6th District running to defeat Andy Barr. The Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress Campaign Logo

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Kemph releases the following statement on why he endorses Joe Biden for President:Kentucky’s path to quality, affordable healthcare and meaningful work locally so that our children and grandchildren can stay close to home is directly related to having Joe Biden as America’s president. For these reasons and many more, I'm whole-heartedly endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden as America’s next president.Joe Biden is the captain we need to right the ship of our economy. The Republicans have once again irresponsibly run us aground with yet another collapsing economy and mountains of debt. The Republican leadership's lie that a healthy Wall Street is the same as a healthy economy has driven Kentucky families to the brink of unrecoverable bankruptcy. Our nation’s recovery will require us to fully embrace 21st century Information Age solutions. I'm fighting for Kentucky to realize our place in this economy by making broadband internet a household utility, the same as electricity or water. Working with a President Biden and Democratic majorities in the U.S. Congress, I will ensure that Kentucky’s promise of not just merely a recovery but a prosperous, growing economy for all.But, a robust economy is not the only challenge causing Kentuckians anxiety over their children’s future. We have a healthcare market that is driven by profit and not actual healthcare. Our only path to realigning healthcare to serve the needs of Kentucky’s families is to introduce a public option into the marketplace. As your congressman, I will be fighting to make Medicare an Opt-In/Opt-Out healthcare choice for all Kentuckians. But, I can’t win this battle alone and will need strong allies. A President Biden will help us get you the affordable healthcare choices you so desperately need.To do this we must survive an epidemic of Republican corruption spread by their morally bankrupt malpractices of lies, deception, and divisiveness. The Republican infection is circulated by Tweets and grows in a deafening acquiescence of silence. And while our nation’s soul struggles against this illness, we rage against those who knowingly participate as super-spreaders. Our full-throated protest against this Republican sickness is shouted with our ballots in defiance of their need to suppress our voices. The treatment for this affliction requires all of us to overwhelmingly vote Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Andy Barr out of office. Republicans have not earned the privilege of governing. Their feckless irresponsibility has stained our noble ideals of equality and justice.However, this is not our darkness of winter. This is our new beginnings of a long needed spring. The ground of freedom is not fallow, rather it lies dormant, unattended and in need of the necessary work to breathe life back into responsible governing that benefits us all.These last three weeks we have been voting, culminating with next Tuesday’s June 23rd in-person primary voting. As those absentee ballots wait for attention or as you head to the polls, we will have to steel ourselves and ensure our voices are heard. Republicans have dedicated themselves to hindering the voting process to discourage participation. We must not let Republican leadership succeed by leaving the task of voting to others. There are no others to vote for you. You must do this yourself. You matter. Your voice matters. Your vote matters.I'm running to defeat incumbent Republican Andy Barr. I do this because I want to give back to this wonderful place we call home. I want all Kentuckians to have greater access to healthcare, a dynamic economy, and a vibrant public school system worthy of Kentucky. I implore you to support my campaign for U.S. Congress and Joe Biden for President. With your vote we can harvest the promise of a better Kentucky.###Please visit www.kemph2020.com and www.joebiden.com to learn more about Daniel and Joe.Daniel Kemph is a Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky's 6th District running to defeat Andy Barr. The Kentucky Democratic primary is Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020.

