Daniel Kemph Endorses U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for United States Vice President

Harris Campaign Logo

Kamala Harris for U.S. Vice President

Biden Campaign Logo

Joe Biden for U.S. President

Kemph Campaign Logo

Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress

Democrat Daniel Kemph strongly supports Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for U.S. Vice President

I strongly support a Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Democratic ticket. I'm in!”
— Daniel Kemph
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a live debate Democratic congressional candidate Daniel Kemph endorsed Senator Kamala Harris for Vice President. When asked who Mr. Biden should pick, Mr. Kemph responded, "It will be Senator Harris".

Mr. Kemph went on to state that Mr. Biden is essentially picking the next president. I would be proud to support a Joe Biden #JoeBiden / Kamala Harris #KamalaHarris ticket.

Mr. Kemph also believes that the traditional Vice President candidate role of antagonist to the other party's candidate is perfectly suited for Senator Harris.

###

Daniel Kemph is a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Kentucky's 6th District and is running for one reason. To help the families of the Bluegrass. Daniel will work on three priorities in Congress; health care, jobs and education. These are the issues that he is passionate about. These are the issues that affected Daniel's family. Daniel's father, Lloyd, was a grocery store produce manager and his mother, Karen, a church secretary. The middle child of three brothers, he had a childhood filled with laughter, love and nose-to-the-grindstone hard work. Daniel will be a voice for Kentucky families. He will work hard for farmers, veterans, senior citizens, students and all individuals. Daniel will fight for a better deal for Kentuckians for quality health care, create opportunities for meaningful work locally so our children and grandchildren can stay close to home, and work with teachers and students to fully fund public education. Daniel will dedicate himself to helping the families of the Bluegrass. He knows the struggles of hard-working Kentuckians, they're his neighbors. The people deserve a representative who is focused on helping our people get ahead. Daniel Kemph will get the job done for the Bluegrass.

Watch Daniel Kemph's campaign video: "For the Bluegrass"

