Democrat Daniel Kemph Releases Statement: How Goes Kentucky Is How We Go As A Nation
Daniel Kemph, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress in KY-CD-6, on Kentucky and Our Nation
I am running for one reason. To help the families of the Blue Grass. I ask for your trust and vote in the June 23rd Democratic Primary.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrat Daniel Kemph released the following statement on Kentucky and our nation.
— Daniel Kemph
When Kentucky is doing well, then we, as a nation are doing well. And when the United States is doing well, the world is a better, safer place. Kentucky is the bellwether of America and nowhere is that more prescient than central Kentucky, the heart of the Blue Grass.
Our nation is standing at the precipice of a sea change in our national identity. People are waking up to “healthcare” and “insurance” meaning two different things and that a healthy stock market is not a healthy economy and that good test scores does not equate to a quality education.
There are two Democratic Party candidates competing for the opportunity to defeat the Republican do-nothing agenda of Andy Barr. This is a fight that I welcome. I do this not for me or to have a cool gig on my resume. I embrace this fight because I want to give back to this amazing place that has opened its heart to me so that I can call it home. The people and the beauty of central Kentucky are unmatched. Finding Kentucky and being welcomed here is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Now, I want to give back and make Kentucky better for all of the commonwealth’s families. I am inspired by the many Kentuckians that came from other places to add to her greatness; the likes of Henry Clay, William Lipscomb, Stephen Foster and, of course, Adolph Rupp, to name just a few.
I am fighting for quality, affordable healthcare, meaningful work locally so that our children and grandchildren can stay close to home, and for a dynamic public education system for all Kentucky families.
I am not the practiced, polished, cookie-cutter politician. I am not one to simply wring my hands, give a folksy anecdote and offer nothing as a solution. I am the only candidate that is displaying the courage of leadership to offer you real solutions to your real challenges.
I am strongly supporting opening up the healthcare market to allow every Kentuckian to choose Medicare as their access to healthcare. My proposal is to allow for Kentuckians to “Opt-In” and try Medicare for a year at the same exact rate you’re currently paying for insurance. Then, after a year, if you don’t like it, you can “Opt-Out” at the same exact rate you were paying. This will allow Kentuckians to learn for themselves what is best for their families.
Having Medicare as an option in the market will force the healthcare market to offer contraception as basic coverage and insure a woman’s right to privacy when consulting with a medical professional, something I very strongly support.
And, unlike my opponents, I also strongly support making broadband internet a household utility, just like water and electricity. For Kentucky families to participate in a 21st century Information Age economy the one tool they must have is broadband internet. How we bridge this great divide in America will determine whether we have an economy that works for all or just those luck few lucky born into wealth. But to truly have an economy that works for all people, we must insist on equal pay for equal work protections for all Kentuckians.
I welcome the fight for a more fair, more just Kentucky. As a nation, we are lurching towards dynamic changes for a more perfect union. Kentucky must not be left behind.
Central Kentucky has an opportunity to participate in defining what it means to be an American in the 21st century. It’s up to Democratic Party voters to choose the only candidate with the courage to offer solutions to our challenges. I am asking for your trust and your vote in this primary season to be that voice.
To learn more about Daniel Kemph and where he stands on the issues, please go to his website at www.Kemph2020.com.
Daniel Kemph
Daniel Kemph for U.S. Congress
8592703388
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Democrat Daniel Kemph for the Blue Grass