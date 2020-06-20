June 19, 2020 - TWC Funds to Provide Statewide Skills Enhancement for Unemployment Benefit Recipients

Date: June 19, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

TWC expands program to ensure all UI claimants have access to skills enhancement services

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has allocated funds to offer rapid skills enhancement opportunities to eligible workers in Texas. This new program includes all individuals receiving Unemployment Insurance ( UI ) benefits during COVID-19 and will provide access to virtual skills enhancement opportunities.

Texas has a historic number of UI beneficiaries as a result of COVID-19, which has resulted in an increased need for a range of services to support Texas businesses and workers, including the need to enhance the skills of unemployed Texans so they can prepare to reconnect to the workforce in valuable opportunities made available by Texas employers.

The Commission’s latest action in support of the Texas workforce will be implemented through partnerships with two Massive Open Online Course providers at the state level to provide skills enhancement opportunities to hundreds of thousands of unemployed workers in Texas. Through this funding, TWC continues to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the needs of Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are receiving unemployment insurance currently, have registered in WorkinTexas.com and interested in signing up for these online courses, send your name, phone number, and email address to: skillsenhancement@twc.state.tx.us

