New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 (Refusal)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020, 2157 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall
VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Refusal)
ACCUSED: Eric W. Butterfield
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/2020 at 2157 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall. There were no injuries reported. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Eric W. Butterfield (41) of Middlebury, VT.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Butterfield was traveling east bound on Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall when his vehicle exited the east bound portion of the roadway into a ditch. While speaking with Butterfield, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Butterfield was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Butterfield was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.