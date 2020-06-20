New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 (Refusal)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2020, 2157 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall

VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Refusal)

ACCUSED: Eric W. Butterfield

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/2020 at 2157 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall. There were no injuries reported. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Eric W. Butterfield (41) of Middlebury, VT.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Butterfield was traveling east bound on Swamp Rd. in the Town of Cornwall when his vehicle exited the east bound portion of the roadway into a ditch. While speaking with Butterfield, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Butterfield was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Butterfield was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.