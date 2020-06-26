Baggage Screening Challenge released for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, PC & Xbox
FARMERS BRANCH, TX, USA, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces Baggage Screening Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox, where you can try your hand as an airport security baggage screening agent.
Baggage Screening Challenge icon
As each bag moves down the conveyer belt into the X-ray, carefully check the image on your screen for prohibited and dangerous items. Press the corresponding button Green, Yellow or Red to determine whether the traveler’s bag is clear or will require a secondary inspection.
An optional zoom mode allows you to check the bags on a larger X-ray image. The "?" icon allows you to see silhouettes of the common prohibited and dangerous items.
Work through seven progressively harder day shifts.
Optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging (on supported platforms).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox One.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr., custom 3d Models by Daniel Batts, Art Lead Lorenzo Torres, with additional art by Illias Gomez and Collin Porter. Matt Campana created the sound effects. Daniel Batts and Lorenzo Torres are game dev interns from Richland College. Illias Gomez and Collin Porter also attend Richland College through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "Our team, including our student game dev interns, did an excellent job in creating a simulation of a TSA agent checking X-ray images from a conveyer belt full of carry on bags."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
* Requires iOS 10.0 or later
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 228.9 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Baggage Screening Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Not affiliated with or endorsed by TSA.
###
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
