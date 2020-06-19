News Release/ Shaftsbury Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06-19-2020 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lorette Ave Manchester VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child
ACCUSED: David Kilburn
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
After an investigation that began in May 2020, the Vermont State Police
arrested David Kilburn, 32, of Manchester VT. He turned himself in at Shaftsbury Barracks on June 19th 2020. He was subsequently charged with Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Vermont State Police Investigators worked in conjunction with Vermont Department of Children and Families. Kilburn was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on June 22nd 2020 at 1pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd 2020 1pm
COURT: Bennington VT
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421