News Release/ Shaftsbury Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06-19-2020 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lorette Ave Manchester VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child

ACCUSED: David Kilburn

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

After an investigation that began in May 2020, the Vermont State Police

arrested David Kilburn, 32, of Manchester VT. He turned himself in at Shaftsbury Barracks on June 19th 2020. He was subsequently charged with Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child. Vermont State Police Investigators worked in conjunction with Vermont Department of Children and Families. Kilburn was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on June 22nd 2020 at 1pm.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22nd 2020 1pm

COURT: Bennington VT

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421