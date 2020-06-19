Pack and Load Services Optimizes Operations Using Big Data

Pack and Load Services, a national leader in the moving and storage industry, announced that it has implemented big data initiatives to optimize operations.

LARGO, FL, USA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack and Load Services, a national leader in the moving and storage industry, announced today that it has implemented an initial phase of big data initiatives to optimize operations. The initiatives are focused on measuring multiple Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) within the organization to improve operational performance. The KPIs include items like calls, quotes, service inquiries, customer satisfaction, and customer retention.

The use of big data provides Pack and Load Services management with a transparent view into daily operations. The team reviews KPIs daily and adjust strategies based on the quantitative outcomes. The data has helped to identify trends, pinpoint areas for improvement, and celebrate areas of excellence. In a short period of time the organization has made significant improvements in customer satisfaction, sales, and retention – including a 7 percent increase in overall customer satisfaction.

Pack and Load Services have made significant investments in infrastructure to improve customer experience and scale operations. They have recently announced a separate initiative that leverages design thinking to increase innovation and customer service. The achievement of industry leading customer satisfaction is one of Pack and Load Services key strategies for growth.

“Pack and Load Services continues on its mission to be number 1 for customer satisfaction in the moving and storage industry,” said Jed Prescott, Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pack and Load Services. “Using data allows our team to make intelligent decisions and address issues before they escalate.”

With more than 65 years of combined experience in the moving and storage industry, Pack and Load Services prides itself on the unique ability to provide a full-service “pack-move-store” offering to its customers as they prepare their items for transport. Pack and Load Services is a premiere strategic partner of Portable On Demand Storage (“PODS”) with a presence across the domestic United States as well as in many parts of Canada. Headquartered in Largo, Florida, Pack and Load Services and its staff centrally manage and operate the Organization from this single location.