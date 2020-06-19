Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
High Ability Learners | Nebraska Department of Education

The goal of NDE’s High Ability Learning (HAL) program is to provide leadership, content area expertise and technical assistance to Nebraska schools, Educational Service Units (ESUs), teacher preparation institutions, and other educational entities related to high ability learning.  In addition, the NDE HAL program oversees and manages HAL state funds and develops, reviews, and revises HAL funding processes and reporting requirements.

 

For more information, contact Sheyanne Meadows, High Ability Learning, via email (sheyanne.meadows@nebraska.gov) or phone (402-471-2449).

