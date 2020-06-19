Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced in Cabell, Hancock and Mingo counties

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for testing on June 26 and 27, 2020.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held in Cabell, Hancock and Mingo counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations on June 26 and 27.

Cabell County

June 26: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

June 27: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue, Huntington, WV

Hancock County

June 26 and 27: 10 am – 4 pm

Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, Track Side Building, New Cumberland, WV

Mingo County

June 26 and 27: 9 am – 4 pm

183 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.