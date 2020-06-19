US Glove Sponsors Headstands For Mallory Fundraiser
US Glove is sponsoring Headstands For Mallory, hosted by The Bee Foundation. Gymnasts and teams can participate to raise awareness for brain aneurysms.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Glove, the premier manufacturer of gymnastics grips and Tiger Paws wrist supports, is partnering with the Bee Foundation to sponsor the Headstands for Mallory challenge happening throughout the month of June.
The Bee Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness of brain aneurysms and funding innovative research that saves lives. The Bee Foundation started this event to raise awareness for brain aneurysms and to honor former University of Pittsburgh gymnast Mallory Brewer, who suffered a fatal brain aneurysm at the age of 27.
Mallory flipped through life and made an impact on everyone she met. She wore Tiger Paws every day, and they were her favorite accessory to wear during gymnastics.
US Glove is donating $1 for every headstand or handstand posted social media, up to 1,000 headstands. In addition, for all of the gymnasts out there, the Bee Foundation and US Glove have partnered to have a special contest for the teams who post the most headstands/handstands, US Glove will be giving away Grips and Tiger Paws!
Gymnasts can participate in the challenge by publishing a video or picture doing a headstand, or even a handstand, on social media with the hashtag #HFM2020, and tag The Bee Foundation and US Glove in the post. Participants can also donate by texting HFM to 610-215-2688.
Help spread the word about Headstands For Mallory by using the hashtag #HFM2020 and visit The Bee Foundation page.
