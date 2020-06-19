Traffic Alert - RT 12 Brookfield is Closed between West Brookfield Rd and RT 65

State of Vermont

VT Route 12 between WEST BROOKFIELD RD and VT ROUTE 65 is CLOSED due to a crash with power lines down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Responders are on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

