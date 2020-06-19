JoAnne Marlow of Systems for Engaging Teams to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has given businesses the opportunity to hit the reset button that they may have needed. Many are taking the time to think deeply about how they can adapt competitively to this new paradigm.

Employee Turnover Reduction Specialist JoAnne Marlow believes organizations should be using this reset opportunity to reconnect with the most important parts of their business: their business model and their employees. Marlow, the founder of Systems for Engaging Teams, works with business leaders who are frustrated when their best talent leaves the company, creating a decrease in productivity and a high cost for replacements. JoAnne diagnoses the main cause of attrition, and recommends a viable system to reduce or eradicate the symptoms.

A recent Gallop poll survey, pre-COVID 19, suggests that 80+% of employees “are unhappy in their jobs,” says Marlow, “For decades I have focused on reducing that reality by working with employers to enhance employee’s work by ensuring their roles and related expectations are well-defined; they have the tools to achieve both personal and business goals; and have continuous learning opportunities to hone their skills to meet their organization’s objectives. Many people are motivated to excel when their contribution to the organization has purpose, challenge, and recognition. Additionally, at this trying time, employees welcome empathy, gratitude, and flexibility while they transition into whatever “new normal” awaits them.”

According to JoAnne, investing in employee retention and productivity strategies far outweighs the hard and “soft” costs, e.g., workload induced anxiety resulting in reduced productivity and absenteeism, associated with employee turnover. One of JoAnne’s business clients believed his declining profit margins were due to poor communication amongst the management team. However, JoAnne’s analysis of the company soon brought light to the fact that turnover was at 80%, costing the business over $750,000/year. By determining the need for a HR system (the core issue), JoAnne created the steps for the company to significantly reduce their outrageous turnover costs.

Marlow says the key is to recruit people who exhibit the same core values and competencies laid out by the leadership team. This allows the company to hire talent that share similar visions and values; it helps attract more people like the organization’s best people. That is what delivers the productivity, profitability, retention, and strategic goal achievement that businesses seek.

One client realized they were losing 300 employees a year due to a turnover rate of 35% and knew they had to make a change. By using competencies, they built a strong foundation for talent management and performance expectations. This resulted in a decrease in turnover by 10%, saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Employees are often excited when they can validate the work achieved because they know their work is important, valued, and recognized, and they can see their progress in enhancing their competency levels along a career path. A hot topic now is “future skills” and JoAnne’s question to the business leaders is, “What future competencies are essential to your organization to pivot after Covid?”

“I want to see my clients and their organizations succeed, especially at this time since the economy and people have been so traumatized. As such, I will do everything I can to partner with organizations to help them implement these enhancements to ensure their business and employee goals are achieved.”

