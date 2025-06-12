Leader of Healthcare Transformation and Author Dan Pelino of Everyone Matters Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Pelino is the kind of visionary thinker who never rests. He had a career for more than 35 years, working as a senior executive for IBM. He has since turned his creativity and thought leadership towards a new social impact initiative that empowers citizens to become advocates for their own healthcare. Dan is a gifted and passionate speaker who has appeared on more than 100 podcasts and helped Dr. Oz reach top statistics during sweeps week. He further lectures on leadership at his alma mater and is a board member of several private companies. Recently, he added top-selling author to his credits with the publication of the book Trusted Healers, on the same topic of global healthcare revolution. Why does he do all of this and keep pushing forward? Because he believes Everyone Matters.

Everyone Matters is actually the name of the initiative that Dan Pelino established. It is hard to describe the entity with a single term as it serves many purposes--supporting universal access to primary care, propelling integrated healthcare delivery, creating networked health information (such as EPICS and EMR) as well as offering educational tools and strategies to help us all live longer and more productive lives.

Dan is no stranger to the media when it comes to spreading this healthcare message. Hs is a mutational speaker as well as tireless advocate and has appeared on a multitude of digital TV broadcasts, as well as spoken before Congress. In coming to Close Up Radio he will recap past accomplishments, discuss future direction, and talk about his book Trusted Healers.

“I am optimistic about the future. People will be able to feel more comfortable and confident in what they can do to lead a healthier and better life. They will learn what questions to ask, what to look for in a health provider, and realize that the best systems are those that focus on the patient.”

Dan is going to address key points about healthcare. He will quote statistics. He will discuss the neuroscience connection to optimal health. He will review who the key players are in this new healthcare world (Patrick J. Kennedy for one) and the times when he networked with them. He will define terms like EMR, the Affordable Care Act, meaningful use, and Patient Centered Medical Home. He will talk about healthcare transformation on a broad scale, and the book he co-authored that discusses the decade-long agenda of Dr. Paul Grundy, who was a vital part of the healthcare and life sciences team back at IBM. Dan will also address specific areas of care like mental health (and removing the stigma associated with it) and the role of pharmaceutical blocs in shaping health treatment.

“Better health is in our grasp. Better healthcare too. It is an exciting time for us all and I am glad to be at the forefront of societal change. I have always been part of leadership and at heart, a behavioral scientist as well.”

Learn more about Dan’s past, current efforts, and future goals when you hear his June 3rd podcast. You will never look at healthcare quite the same way again!

For more information about Dan and his work please visit: www.everyonemattersonline.com

