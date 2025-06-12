Dr. Anne Deatly of E Quantum Breakthroughs Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HO-HO-KUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Quantum Breakthroughs is excited to announce the expansion of its healing services designed to help individuals unlock their highest potential through advanced energy medicine modalities. Founded by Anne Deatly, Ph.D., a distinguished author and expert in energy medicine, E Quantum Breakthroughs is committed to fostering health, spiritual growth, and a deeper connection to the divine self.

With a PhD in Microbiology and decades of scientific research expertise, Dr, Deatly shifted focus aftera profound personal journey that fueled her desire to learn alternative healing methods to help transform people’s health and lives Dr. Deatly’s mission stems from a pivotal moment of awakening following the untimely passing of a loved one to colon cancer. This experience propelled her into the world of energy healing, where she discovered Eden Energy Medicine, a powerful modality developed by the esteemed pioneer Donna Eden. Dr. Deatly is bringing her advanced expertise to the forefront, offering hope and healing to those seeking alternative paths to wellness.

“During the grieving process, I began to understand the importance of listening to one’s intuition,” shares Dr. Deatly. “I knew there had to be another way to address disease and cultivate a higher vibrational state for healthier living. My journey into energy healing revealed the divine intention for all of us: to raise our vibrational frequency thus uplifting the vibrational frequency of the universe, to step into the highest versions of ourselves and support the oneness of humanity by spreading light and love.”

Under the guidance of E Quantum Breakthroughs, individuals experience powerful transformations through a comprehensive range of services. Taking advantage of a cornerstone of being an AdvancedEden Energy Medicine Practitioner, Dr. Deatly practices a foundational technique that allows her to assess and balance up to ten distinct energy systems. This approach not only addresses emotional and physical imbalances before they manifest as disease but also helps to align clients with their true self and divine missions.

The intricate energy systems, including chakras, meridians, auras and the lesser-known Five Rhythms—water, wood, fire, earth, and metal—are explored in depth. Each rhythm corresponds to different emotional states and rhythmic energy flows that match the rhythms of the basic elements of nature, offering insights into blockages that can impede one’s path to wellness and block our growth on our life’s journey. For instance, an imbalance in the water rhythm can signify fear, whereas balance brings about courage and inspiration.

“Understanding your primary rhythm and how it permeates every aspect of your being is vital,” explains Dr. Deatly. “It is not just about addressing physical symptoms but understanding the emotional and spiritual connections that contribute to optimal health and well-being. It isn’t just about living longer or having a higher quality of life, it is living at a higher level of consciousness and a higher vibrational frequency. This is achieved partly by releasing stuck unresolved emotional issues.”

Empowering Individuals on a Global Scale

Dr. Deatly’s work extends beyond hands-on healing. It involves guiding people to recognize and break through self-limiting beliefs that prevent them from reaching their full potential and making the impact their Soul intended “One of the biggest misconceptions is believing we are separate from the divine and must face life’s challenges alone,” she shares. “When you embrace the truth that you are part of a cosmic oneness, you open the door to infinite possibilities and true self-mastery.”

E Quantum Breakthroughs also offers comprehensive coaching services, particularly focused on empowering women. “It’s time for women to step into leadership roles and wield the power they inherently possess,” explains Dr. Deatly. “Our coaching programs are designed to help women break free from societal conditioning and connect deeply with their true selves to serve other women’s growth and expansion.”

About E Quantum Breakthroughs

Founded by Anne Deatly, Ph.D., E Quantum Breakthroughs is at the forefront of energy medicine, specializing in harnessing energy modalities for profound healing and spiritual growth. Dr. Deatly’s expertise in energy healing is further showcased in her book, “Journey to the True Self Journey to True Self: Discover Your Divine Magnificence,” which outlines the spiritual and quantum physics underpinnings of her healing philosophy. With her second book, “Journey to Oneness: Align with Your Divine Magnificence,” slated for release in the summer or early fall of 2025, Dr. Deatly continues to expand her reach, educating on the intricate interconnectedness of energy and the human experience.

In line with their mission, E Quantum Breakthroughs believe that everyone has the capacity to become the best version of themselves, contributing positively to humanity as a whole. As Dr. Deatly eloquently puts it, “Our ultimate goal is to create ripples of healing and enlightenment that cascade throughout the universe.”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Anne Deatly, Ph.D., founder of E Quantum Break Throughs, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, June 6th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-anne-deatly-of-e/id1785721253?i=1000712062730

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-anne-279784124/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/301xSGxArJFv5IKUhf77nv

For more information about Anne Deatly, Ph.D. or E Quantum Breakthroughs, please visit https://www.drannedeatly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.