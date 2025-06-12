Respected American Legion Auxiliary Member Beverly Sheley Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, we as Americans have often been encouraged by society to “support our troops and veterans”. While that is the most essential mindset that we can have, the next important action that we as citizens should take is to also honor those who support our troops and veterans. Our guest, who remains a pillar of her community, has been doing that for decades. Throughout the month of June, Close Up Radio recognizes and honors Beverly Sheley. This is her story.

Beverly Sheley currently serves as the Illinois State Chaplain for American Legion Auxiliary Department of Illinois. She performs this role concurrently, while as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Lawrenceville Unit 28.

“At the American Legion Auxiliary, we stand for service and not self,” Beverly explains. “We support the American Legion. Our main focus is our veterans, our military, children and youth, and the community.”

“As the Illinois State Chaplain, I perform the opening and closing prayer for all meetings and say ‘Grace’ for all of the meals,” Beverly clarifies. “In addition, I send out sympathy cards to the families of deceased members, as well as birthday cards and ‘Thinking of You’ cards. I also take part in patriotic conferences and memorial services for our fallen heroes.”

“Also, I am not a member of the clergy,” she adds. “The chaplain is appointed by the department president. I work with other chaplains. There are five division chaplains, and twenty-three district chaplains in the state of Illinois.”

The American Legion Auxiliary offers many services and programs. They also hold many events to help support and honor our veterans, active service members, and their families. Often, the American Legion Auxiliary will visit many veteran nursing homes throughout the year. This also includes holidays where the American Legion Auxiliary will provide food and gifts and a listening ear our veterans. “When we visit with our veterans, we let them do all the talking,” Beverly observes. “Most of them like to talk about their family.” One specific facility that Beverly often travels to is the Heritage House, where she takes part in a Memorial Day ceremony to honor our fallen heroes. Another event to which Beverly contributes her talents is known as Mail Call, where the Auxiliary shares letters to out veterans to lift their spirits. They also send care packages to veterans and active-duty military.

The American Legion Auxiliary also supports additional programs. This includes Honor Flight, where they take veterans to Washington, DC to visit the monuments and memorials. This also includes visits to the nearby Arlington Cemetery. Another initiative that the American Legion Auxiliary supports is known as the Be the One Program, which seeks to combat veteran suicide.

One key benefit offered to the children of veterans and active-duty military are scholarships to help them with their education. “While it’s tough for our veterans and active-duty military, it’s also difficult for the families,” Beverly emphasizes.

The involvement of Beverly’s family in the American Legion Auxiliary began in 1980 when her father, due to being a veteran of the Korean War, was granted membership along with the family. In addition, Beverly’s brother served in the Army while stationed in Grenada. In 1985, Beverly’s mother became the local president. Her father was a Commander Post 30 in Olney, IL, Sergeant at Arms, and Funeral Honor Guard. In addition, her brother was the Chef de Gare of the 40 et 8 Voiture 1325. Her sister also has done much volunteer work, contributing to events officiated by their local American Legion Auxiliary.

“We were and still are an American Legion family,” Beverly declares.

As for Beverly, she held several responsibilities at the American Legion Auxiliary before becoming Illinois State Chaplain. At Unit 28, she has served as the treasurer between 2017 to 2025, and as the President between 2008-2025. She also has held other responsibilities in other branches including the Twenty-Third District, the Fifth Division, and the Richland Unit. Beverly’s involvement with the American Legion Auxiliary for the entire state of Illinois began when she became the Illinois state public relations chair. She held this position twice. The first term was from 2014 to 2015, while her second term occurred between 2021 to 2022.

“I have been a chaplain since July 2024, and my year will be up in July 2025 after our convention,” Beverly reflects.

As for the future, if the opportunity ever came up where she would again serve as chaplain, she would gladly consider it.

“To our veterans, thank you for your service,” concludes Beverly. “Welcome home! We love you!”

Close Up Radio recently featured Beverly Sheley as a renowned guest for our Patriot Podcast Series, in a four-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday June 6th at 1pm Eastern, with Doug Llewelyn on Friday June 13th at 1pm Eastern, with Jim Masters on Friday June 20th at 1pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday June 27th at 1pm Eastern

