NDOT to Begin Preliminary Construction of Permanent Traffic Signal at U.S. 50 and Sheckler

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On June 22, the Nevada Department of Transportation will begin preliminary construction for a permanent traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cut Off in west Fallon.

Between 7am-5pm daily Monday, June 22 through early July, single lane closures and traffic switches will intermittently be in place at the U.S. 50 and Sheckler Cut Off intersection for preliminary work to install foundations for a future permanent traffic signal. Speed limit reductions and minor travel delays should be anticipated through the work zone.

A temporary traffic signal was installed Feb. 3 to provide more designated turns to the highway and help reduce crashes. Now, crews will be constructing foundations and installing conduit in preparation for future installation of a permanent traffic signal. The permanent signal itself is anticipated to be installed in late summer 2020. Drivers should anticipate additional periodic lane closures through then.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and attentively, following all traffic signage. Drivers should be prepared to stop at the new signal and leave extra time to travel through the intersection.

State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.