Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,954 in the last 365 days.

Highway 19 lane closure starts Monday east of Morton (June 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane from Fil-Mor Drive east of Morton to 370th Street west of Franklin, beginning Monday, June 22. Crews will be completing erosion control work through the week.

A flagging operation will be in effect and motorists may encounter short delays.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT reminds motorists to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For road condition and travel information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

You just read:

Highway 19 lane closure starts Monday east of Morton (June 19, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.