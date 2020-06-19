Highway 19 lane closure starts Monday east of Morton (June 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane from Fil-Mor Drive east of Morton to 370th Street west of Franklin, beginning Monday, June 22. Crews will be completing erosion control work through the week.
A flagging operation will be in effect and motorists may encounter short delays.
