Highway 19 lane closure starts Monday east of Morton (June 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane from Fil-Mor Drive east of Morton to 370th Street west of Franklin, beginning Monday, June 22. Crews will be completing erosion control work through the week.

A flagging operation will be in effect and motorists may encounter short delays.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT reminds motorists to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For road condition and travel information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###