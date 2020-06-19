Seasonal rest areas to open Monday, June 22 (June 19, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is opening its seasonal rest areas Monday, June 22. The rest areas did not open this spring due to COVID-19.

Northeast Minnesota seasonal rest areas include Knife River, McGregor, Big Sandy, Independence, Cut Face Creek and Cross River. All Class 2 rest areas are opening, including Mt. Josephine rest area, which the DNR maintains for MnDOT. These locations have limited resources, no running water and are primarily on recreational routes. MnDOT has now installed hand sanitizing stations at each of the rest areas.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###