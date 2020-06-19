Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fire, flood restrictions change at FWP’s south central Montana properties

Fishing - Region 5

Friday, June 19, 2020

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks added fire restrictions to all of its properties in Yellowstone County this week, but lifted traffic restrictions at many of its fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River in south central Montana.

FWP posted limits on campfires and other burning at all of its properties in Yellowstone County after the county commissioners adopted Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. FWP has no exemptions for campfires in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The fire restrictions are in response to predictions of dry, warm weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.

Earlier this month FWP restricted traffic to walk-in only at many of its fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River after flood waters crossed roads and filled camp spots, parking areas and toilets. Flood waters since have receded and vehicle traffic is allowed at fishing access sites including Indian Fort at Reed Point, Buffalo Mirage at Park City, Duck Creek west of Billings and Captain Clark near Waco.

Gritty Stone and Voyagers Rest fishing access sites near Worden and Bundy Bridge at Pompeys Pillar remain closed to all but walk-in traffic because of extremely muddy and silted conditions, damaged roads and flooded toilets. Those restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve and necessary repairs are made.

 

-FWP-

