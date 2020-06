Ai4 2020: Now Digital With Speaker Lineup Announcement

Visit ai4.io to see if you qualify for a free pass!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to COVID-19, the artificial intelligence in enterprise conference, Ai4 2020 , will be moved from MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 1st-2nd to now be a fully-digital conference taking place on August 18th-20th beginning at 1PM EST each day... And Ai4 is announcing the first round of confirmed speakers to the Ai4 2020 lineup!In total, you can expect 100+ speakers and 35 hours of content across 16 fully-digital tracks. Tracks are industry-specific, including healthcare, finance, retail, cybersecurity, telecom, automotive, and oil & energy as well as technical, including NLP, computer vision, AI research, and more While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. In addition, all registered attendees will have immediate post-conference access to all presentation recordings.The conference is free to attend for those who qualify - and even for those who don’t, the registration fee is still 60% off the initial pricing.See a few speaker highlights below. Don't miss them, and many more TBA soon!INDUSTRY TRACKSFINANCETucker Balch, Managing Director - AI Research, J.P. MorganSalahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director - Automation & Global Risk, Bank of AmericaMeera Das, Managing Director, AML Modeling and Machine Learning, BMO Financial GroupHealthcareRoss Mitchell, Artificial Intelligence Officer, Moffitt Cancer CenterStephen Wong, Chief Informatics Officer, Houston MethodistIngrid Vasiliu Feltes, Chief Quality & Innovation Officer, MednaxCYBERSECURITYGreg Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, Pioneer Natural ResourcesMark Sherman, Technical Director, Cyber Security Foundations, CERT Division Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering InstituteRETAILAmeen Kazerouni, Head of ML/AI Research and Platforms, ZapposJuwel Rana, Head of Analytics, VarnerTELECOMNancy Ranxing Li, Group Product Manager, Edge Computing, VerizonAUTOMOTIVEShyamala Prayaga, Product Owner Digital Assistant, FordENERGYDeepthi Chandrasekaran, Lead Business Partner - Advanced Data & Analytics, National GridTECHNICAL TRACKSAI RESEARCHBarret Zoph, Staff Research Scientist, Google BrainCOMPUTER VISIONXuan Cao, Data Scientist, Walmart LabsRECOMMENDER SYSTEMSAndrey Malevich, Engineering Manager - Technical Lead, FacebookNLPAditi Saluja, Senior Data Scientist, T-MobileSTARTUP STAGEKane Sajdak, Co-Founder & CEO, HomeGuardian.aiAmarjot Singh, Founder & CEO, Skylark LabsChristine Gerpheide, CTO, Bespoke