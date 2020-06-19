Ai4 2020: Now Digital With Speaker Lineup Announcement
The Ai4 2020 conference that was set to take place in Las Vegas will now be fully digital on August 18th-20th. The speaker lineup is now available!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to COVID-19, the artificial intelligence in enterprise conference, Ai4 2020, will be moved from MGM Grand in Las Vegas on September 1st-2nd to now be a fully-digital conference taking place on August 18th-20th beginning at 1PM EST each day... And Ai4 is announcing the first round of confirmed speakers to the Ai4 2020 lineup!
In total, you can expect 100+ speakers and 35 hours of content across 16 fully-digital tracks. Tracks are industry-specific, including healthcare, finance, retail, cybersecurity, telecom, automotive, and oil & energy as well as technical, including NLP, computer vision, AI research, and more.
While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. In addition, all registered attendees will have immediate post-conference access to all presentation recordings.
The conference is free to attend for those who qualify - and even for those who don’t, the registration fee is still 60% off the initial pricing.
See a few speaker highlights below. Don't miss them, and many more TBA soon!
INDUSTRY TRACKS
FINANCE
Tucker Balch, Managing Director - AI Research, J.P. Morgan
Salahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director - Automation & Global Risk, Bank of America
Meera Das, Managing Director, AML Modeling and Machine Learning, BMO Financial Group
Healthcare
Ross Mitchell, Artificial Intelligence Officer, Moffitt Cancer Center
Stephen Wong, Chief Informatics Officer, Houston Methodist
Ingrid Vasiliu Feltes, Chief Quality & Innovation Officer, Mednax
CYBERSECURITY
Greg Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, Pioneer Natural Resources
Mark Sherman, Technical Director, Cyber Security Foundations, CERT Division Carnegie Mellon University - Software Engineering Institute
RETAIL
Ameen Kazerouni, Head of ML/AI Research and Platforms, Zappos
Juwel Rana, Head of Analytics, Varner
TELECOM
Nancy Ranxing Li, Group Product Manager, Edge Computing, Verizon
AUTOMOTIVE
Shyamala Prayaga, Product Owner Digital Assistant, Ford
ENERGY
Deepthi Chandrasekaran, Lead Business Partner - Advanced Data & Analytics, National Grid
TECHNICAL TRACKS
AI RESEARCH
Barret Zoph, Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain
COMPUTER VISION
Xuan Cao, Data Scientist, Walmart Labs
RECOMMENDER SYSTEMS
Andrey Malevich, Engineering Manager - Technical Lead, Facebook
NLP
Aditi Saluja, Senior Data Scientist, T-Mobile
STARTUP STAGE
Kane Sajdak, Co-Founder & CEO, HomeGuardian.ai
Amarjot Singh, Founder & CEO, Skylark Labs
Christine Gerpheide, CTO, Bespoke
