Swan Island Networks announces RISE: Recovery Information Sharing Exchange to conquer mountains of recovery information
RISE, a free community for qualifying businesses, will facilitate easy access to vetted information on the ever-evolving recovery from COVID-19.
Good intel and targeted sharing efforts can save an organization huge amounts of time and provide better information as opposed to uncoordinated browsing by many people several times a day.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks has released RISE, an information sharing exchange to help corporations navigate the expanding glut of conflicting news, regulations, best practices and innovations surrounding the economic recovery from COVID-19. The RISE solution is free to qualifying corporations worldwide.
“Our customers and their peers are overloaded with constantly changing information about reopening the economy in the United States and globally,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “By working together and aligning efforts, companies can improve their awareness without compromising proprietary information.”
Powered by Swan Island’s proven TX360 SaaS platform for intelligence analysis and curation, the exchange will feature continually updating dashboards and shareable Smart Alert notifications delivered by email and text, as well as participant-enabled submissions and feedback. This service operates in the Microsoft Azure cloud, giving distributed capabilities for those working at home or collaborating across continents.
“Good intel and targeted sharing efforts can save an organization huge amounts of time and provide better information as opposed to uncoordinated browsing by many people several times a day,” O’Dell said. “We vet sources, curate important alerts with geospatial context, and present an array of dashboards—each of which focuses on a particular aspect of the crisis including testing, recurrence, employees, supply chain, and federal, state and legal coverage. We also encourage participants to submit excellent content, making everyone more informed and better able to execute toward a new normal.” An extensive set of Economic Recovery dashboards and globally-curated alert feeds including U.S. and global virus recurrence tracking, U.S. and international travel issues, trends in U.S. and world markets, supply chain issues, regulations news, and validated best practices is included with membership.
About Swan Island Networks:
Swan Island Networks offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable and affordable. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. TX Global is as automated subscription service starting at $99/month. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.
