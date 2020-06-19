Major Weekend Closure of I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON – The Waco St. Bridge demolition and reconstruction project continues to make progress. Since the project began in February, crews have removed the Waco St. bridge over I-10 and shifted the eastbound and westbound lanes to remove existing concrete pavement to place drilled shafts and concrete abutments.

Beginning at 8 or 9 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 22 there will be several total lane closures taking place.

The closures are necessary for crews to set beams and concrete panels and form the outside edges of the bridge.

The I-10 eastbound mainlanes at Waco St. will close from 9 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Motorists will continue on I-10 eastbound mainlanes, exit at Waco St. onto the I-10 eastbound frontage road and then re-enter the mainlanes at the Waco St. entrance ramp.

The I-69 southbound direct connector to I-10 eastbound will close from 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 22.

Motorists will continue on I-69 southbound to I-10 westbound and take the San Jacinto St./Main St. exit ramp. They will u-turn on to the I-10 eastbound frontage road and re-enter the I-10 eastbound mainlanes at the first entrance ramp.

The I-69 northbound direct connector to I-10 eastbound will also be closed.

Motorists will continue on I-69 northbound to I-610 North Loop eastbound. Take I-610 North Loop eastbound to I-10 eastbound.

The Gregg St. and Chartres St. entrance ramps to I-10 eastbound will also be closed as well as the Quitman St. entrance ramp to I-69 southbound.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Once reconstruction is complete the height of the new bridge will be 16 feet 6 inches, over 2 feet higher than its previous height of 14 feet 4 inches.

The project will also upgrade the existing sidewalks from 4 feet to 8 feet and the existing bike lane from 4 feet to 5 feet. The project is scheduled for completion December 2020, but there is an incentive for early completion.

The following weekend crews will completely close the I-10 westbound mainlanes at Waco to continue progress on the project.

