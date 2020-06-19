Florida PSC Commissioner Julie Brown Appointed to NARUC Task Force on Emergency Preparedness, Recovery and Resiliency

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Public Service Commissioner Julie Brown has been appointed to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Presidential Task Force on Emergency Preparedness, Recovery and Resiliency. NARUC represents State Public Service Commissioners who regulate essential utility services, such as electricity, telecommunications, gas, water, and transportation. NARUC President Brandon Presley convened the task force of proven leaders in response to recent extreme weather events, natural disasters and the national emergency from the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have heightened the nation’s awareness of the need for access to energy and the importance of ensuring the continued delivery of essential energy services. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to help lead NARUC’s efforts in responding to existing and emerging issues and opportunities associated with emergency preparedness, recovery and resiliency,” said Commissioner Brown. “I look forward to addressing how we manage our response to COVID-19 and what tools we can develop to use in our response to future emergencies affecting utilities and their customers.” An active member of NARUC, Commissioner Brown serves on NARUC’s Board, Committee on Gas, Subcommittee on Nuclear Issues–Waste Disposal, and its Presidential Natural Gas Access and Expansion Task Force to help expand natural gas service in neglected and rural areas. She also serves on the NARUC-U.S. Department of Energy Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership, facilitating investments in natural gas infrastructure modernization and repairs to natural gas distribution pipeline networks. Since October 2018, Commissioner Brown has served as Chair of the Gas Technology Institute’s Public Interest Advisory Committee after previously serving as its Vice Chair. Commissioner Brown was reappointed to the PSC for a third term beginning on January 2, 2019. She served as Commission Chairman from January 2016–January 2018. During her Chairmanship, the State of Florida experienced massive hurricane impacts for the first time in more than a decade. To help minimize future storm impacts, Commissioner Brown led the Commission’s review and recommendations of Florida’s electric utility storm-hardening actions for years to come. Before becoming a Commissioner, she was Associate Legal Counsel of First American Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, where she handled a variety of legal issues in the Eastern, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions, including corporate compliance with regulatory authorities. She also worked as a corporate attorney at Shumaker, Loop and Kendrick, LLP in Tampa, Florida, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and securities law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.