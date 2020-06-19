St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402995

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI

STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2020 @ 0559 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: SOUTH HUNTSMILL ROAD, RYEGATE, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

CLASS: FELONY

2. VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

CLASS: MISDEMEANOR

ACCUSED: DOUGLAS WHITE JR.

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GROTON, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/19/2020 at 0559 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area of South Huntsmill Road in Ryegate for a reported dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Douglas White Jr, of Ryegate. Troopers learned White was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release, had an extraditable warrant issued from the state of New Hampshire, and had an in-state warrant issued for his arrest.

White was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. White is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court today, 6/19/2020, at 1230 hours for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov