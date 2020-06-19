St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402995
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. NICHOLAS CIANCI
STATION: VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2020 @ 0559 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: SOUTH HUNTSMILL ROAD, RYEGATE, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
CLASS: FELONY
2. VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
CLASS: MISDEMEANOR
ACCUSED: DOUGLAS WHITE JR.
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GROTON, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/19/2020 at 0559 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area of South Huntsmill Road in Ryegate for a reported dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Douglas White Jr, of Ryegate. Troopers learned White was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release, had an extraditable warrant issued from the state of New Hampshire, and had an in-state warrant issued for his arrest.
White was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. White is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Court today, 6/19/2020, at 1230 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov