June 19, 2020

Texas Adds 237,800 Non-Farm Positions Over the Month

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas economy added 291,000 private sector positions over the past month. In May, Texas saw a decrease in the state unemployment rate to 13.0 percent. This is the first decrease in the state unemployment rate since March 2020 when the Texas economy was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national rate of 13.3 percent.

“The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to help all Texans return to employment or find new careers through innovative skill enhancement programs that will benefit all our communities,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "The Texas economy is reopening and TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers through upskilling and personalized services."

In May, the Leisure and Hospitality Industry added 176,400 jobs. Education and Health Services added 51,900 positions and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 20,700 positions over the month.

“Our workforce is made up of millions of skilled Texans ready to get to work,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “If you have not already, register at WorkinTexas.com, reach out to your local board and explore the training opportunities available in your area.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded May’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 8.5 percent, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 8.6 percent. The Abilene MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 8.9 percent.

“Texas businesses are opening their doors, taking precautions and working around the clock to serve all Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC and our partners are as committed as ever to providing relevant and useful information to all employers across the state.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) Areas include Texas, U.S. and Metropolitan Divisions May 2020 April 2020 May 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 157,975.0 137,461.0 20,514.0 13.0 155,830.0 133,326.0 22,504.0 14.4 162,655.0 157,152.0 5,503.0 3.4 Texas 13,462.8 11,752.2 1,710.6 12.7 12,953.3 11,259.5 1,693.8 13.1 13,926.8 13,491.2 435.6 3.1 Abilene 73.8 67.2 6.6 8.9 70.8 64.4 6.4 9.0 78.1 76.1 2.1 2.7 Amarillo 122.3 111.9 10.4 8.5 118.9 108.4 10.5 8.8 132.1 129.1 2.9 2.2 Austin-Round Rock 1,169.7 1,036.9 132.8 11.4 1,136.2 997.4 138.8 12.2 1,226.0 1,197.0 29.0 2.4 Beaumont-Port Arthur 168.4 138.4 30.0 17.8 162.2 132.8 29.4 18.1 172.6 164.2 8.4 4.9 Brownsville-Harlingen 160.7 135.0 25.7 16.0 156.5 130.0 26.5 16.9 165.5 157.5 8.0 4.9 College Station-Bryan 129.7 118.5 11.2 8.6 125.6 114.7 10.9 8.7 134.7 131.3 3.3 2.5 Corpus Christi 193.6 165.1 28.5 14.7 187.8 158.3 29.5 15.7 205.9 198.0 7.9 3.8 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3,830.9 3,361.3 469.6 12.3 3,694.7 3,223.5 471.2 12.8 3,926.4 3,811.0 115.3 2.9 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,584.1 2,271.1 312.9 12.1 2,500.3 2,185.3 315.1 12.6 2,644.0 2,565.8 78.2 3.0 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,246.8 1,090.2 156.7 12.6 1,194.4 1,038.3 156.1 13.1 1,282.4 1,245.2 37.2 2.9 El Paso 350.8 299.8 50.9 14.5 335.7 285.5 50.1 14.9 361.5 349.0 12.4 3.4 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,322.5 2,859.4 463.1 13.9 3,185.3 2,730.5 454.8 14.3 3,399.2 3,284.0 115.2 3.4 Killeen-Temple 168.4 150.4 18.0 10.7 164.0 145.7 18.3 11.2 175.9 169.9 6.0 3.4 Laredo 112.8 96.8 16.0 14.2 108.1 93.7 14.4 13.4 118.5 114.5 4.0 3.4 Longview 92.1 80.8 11.2 12.2 89.9 79.0 10.9 12.2 98.9 95.7 3.2 3.2 Lubbock 152.3 138.0 14.3 9.4 145.0 130.4 14.5 10.0 162.9 158.9 4.0 2.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 350.1 288.2 61.9 17.7 337.5 276.3 61.2 18.1 349.2 330.3 18.9 5.4 Midland 102.3 89.6 12.7 12.4 98.1 88.2 9.9 10.1 109.7 107.8 1.9 1.8 Odessa 84.6 70.6 14.0 16.5 79.9 69.0 10.9 13.7 87.8 85.8 2.0 2.2 San Angelo 50.4 45.1 5.4 10.6 48.3 43.2 5.1 10.6 54.9 53.4 1.5 2.7 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,166.8 1,018.3 148.5 12.7 1,115.4 966.9 148.5 13.3 1,192.5 1,159.7 32.8 2.8 Sherman-Denison 61.0 55.1 5.9 9.7 59.8 53.6 6.1 10.3 63.8 62.1 1.8 2.7 Texarkana 63.4 56.6 6.7 10.6 62.1 53.8 8.2 13.3 65.2 62.7 2.5 3.9 Tyler 103.9 92.2 11.8 11.3 99.8 87.8 12.0 12.0 106.8 103.7 3.2 3.0 Victoria 42.9 37.4 5.5 12.7 41.7 35.7 5.9 14.2 45.9 44.5 1.4 3.0 Waco 118.0 106.3 11.8 10.0 114.5 102.4 12.0 10.5 125.1 121.5 3.6 2.9 Wichita Falls 60.1 54.1 6.0 10.0 57.8 51.3 6.6 11.3 64.9 63.1 1.8 2.8

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE May 2020* April 2020 May 2019 Apr '20 to May '20 May '19 to May '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 11,842,500 11,604,700 12,760,300 237,800 2.0 -917,800 -7.2 Total Private 9,941,400 9,650,400 10,795,000 291,000 3.0 -853,600 -7.9 Goods Producing 1,810,300 1,806,200 1,930,100 4,100 0.2 -119,800 -6.2 Mining and Logging 198,600 213,200 254,300 -14,600 -6.8 -55,700 -21.9 Construction 742,500 729,300 769,700 13,200 1.8 -27,200 -3.5 Manufacturing 869,200 863,700 906,100 5,500 0.6 -36,900 -4.1 Service Providing 10,032,200 9,798,500 10,830,200 233,700 2.4 -798,000 -7.4 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,375,300 2,354,600 2,504,900 20,700 0.9 -129,600 -5.2 Information 193,400 194,900 208,800 -1,500 -0.8 -15,400 -7.4 Financial Activities 799,500 798,300 798,800 1,200 0.2 700 0.1 Professional and Business Services 1,711,000 1,692,200 1,786,300 18,800 1.1 -75,300 -4.2 Education and Health Services 1,648,500 1,596,600 1,734,700 51,900 3.3 -86,200 -5.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,013,800 837,400 1,387,400 176,400 21.1 -373,600 -26.9 Other Services 389,600 370,200 444,000 19,400 5.2 -54,400 -12.3 Government 1,901,100 1,954,300 1,965,300 -53,200 -2.7 -64,200 -3.3

