VSP Middlesex/ DUI #1

CASE#: 20A302483

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2020 @ 0115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 838 Waterbury-Stowe

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Emma Hoppe

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 18, 2020 at approximately 0115 hours, Vermont State Police came in contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of True Value, located on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Waterbury. State Police made contact with the operator, who was later identified as Emma Hoppe. Waterbury Rescue responded to the scene as it appeared Hoppe was having some sort of medical issue. While speaking with Hoppe, State Police detected signs of impairment, Hoppe was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Once at the Barracks, Hoppe was processed for DUI, she was fingerprinted and photographed and transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility to detox for the remainder of the evening. Hoppe is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court on July 9, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO