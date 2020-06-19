Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal No License

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B301958

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 @ 1838 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ School House Road Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

ACCUSED: Shawn Mateo

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. The stop was initiated after Troopers recognized the operator as Shawn Mateo of Pownal, Vermont. Troopers were aware that Mateo was unlicensed as his Connecticut driver's license was expired since 2016.

While conducting the traffic stop, Troopers learned Mateo had a previous conviction for no license therefore this violation was criminal. Mateo was subsequently arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Mateo was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/28/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421