Shaftsbury Barracks/ Criminal No License
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B301958
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 @ 1838 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ School House Road Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal No License
ACCUSED: Shawn Mateo
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. The stop was initiated after Troopers recognized the operator as Shawn Mateo of Pownal, Vermont. Troopers were aware that Mateo was unlicensed as his Connecticut driver's license was expired since 2016.
While conducting the traffic stop, Troopers learned Mateo had a previous conviction for no license therefore this violation was criminal. Mateo was subsequently arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Mateo was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 09/28/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421