New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B501484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Hauter, Ovchinnikoff, & Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/18/20, 1901 hours

STREET: Monkton Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bisbee Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Madison Valiquette

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/18/20 at approximately 1901 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Monkton Road near the intersection with Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator, identified as Madison Valiquette (OP#1) was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center with suspected serious bodily injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates V#1 was traveling west on Monkton Road. V#1 then crossed the centerline and ultimately left the roadway. V#1 then collided with a telephone pole before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.

This crash is in the early stages of investigation and no other information is currently available. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, and other first responders.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.