New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B501484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Hauter, Ovchinnikoff, & Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/18/20, 1901 hours
STREET: Monkton Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bisbee Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Madison Valiquette
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagon
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected serious bodily injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/18/20 at approximately 1901 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Monkton Road near the intersection with Bisbee Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator, identified as Madison Valiquette (OP#1) was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center with suspected serious bodily injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates V#1 was traveling west on Monkton Road. V#1 then crossed the centerline and ultimately left the roadway. V#1 then collided with a telephone pole before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.
This crash is in the early stages of investigation and no other information is currently available. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad, and other first responders.
