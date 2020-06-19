Tyler Pipe expands in Marshfield, Missouri

Tyler Pipe Company, a leading manufacturer of pipe and fittings serving the plumbing industry, has announced an investment of $4.9 million to expand their Marshfield operations with plans to add 75 new jobs to their existing workforce.

“As we move forward, Missouri is already seeing signs of economic recovery,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The expansion of companies like Tyler Pipe show the resilience of our economy and business community. This is great news for Marshfield and for Missouri, and we continue to be optimistic for the future.”

Since its inception just after the Great Depression, the company is known for their innovation and versatility. Tyler Pipe was the first in the industry to transition from manual to mechanized production.

“The company is committed to continuing to provide high quality products to our customers,” Bill Kenney, General Manager with McWane and Tyler Pipe said. “The decision to expand and grow here in Marshfield, Missouri is indicative of this community’s assets and strong partnerships that will help us achieve our goals.”

Tyler Pipe’s Marshfield facility specializes in coupling and gasket manufacturing. This expansion in the city of Marshfield marks a significant investment in both the community and the greater Springfield metropolitan area. Located in an Enhanced Enterprise Zone, Tyler Pipe Co. is eligible to receive state incentives that can assist with expenses such as equipment, machinery, and the building and land.

“Tyler Pipe’s expansion is right in line with Marshfield’s Community Growth Plan to add new, high-paying jobs and expand the tax base to enhance the community infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its citizens,” Marshfield Mayor and GRO Marshfield Board Member Natalie McNish said.

Since 1995, Tyler Pipe, named after its home location of Tyler, Texas, has been owned by McWane, Inc., a privately-owned global leader in water infrastructure products including pipe, valves, hydrants, fittings, plumbing products, and more. McWane has operated since 1921 and has several facilities across the globe.