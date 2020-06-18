Personal Protective Equipment is Dominating the Promotional Product Industry
With Coronavirus businesses have had to shift what they offer. Show Your Logo has started producing face masks and other PPE equipment for essential businesses.OSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you've been paying attention to the news, you're well aware of the chaos COVID-19 has caused all over the globe. The mass closures and cancellations caused by the pandemic have decimated the promotional products industry. The outbreak of the Coronavirus has forced many top suppliers to shut their doors - bringing the economy to a screeching halt. In a bid to survive, suppliers like Show Your Logo, have quickly pivoted their offerings and moved into providing branded personal protective equipment (PPE) for end-users.
The stats don’t lie: Personal Protective Equipment products are ruling the promotional industry. Branded PPE has dominated promo-related searches in recent months and has overtaken the usual search dominators, like “pens” and “t-shirts” as the most in-demand item. Now items such as “face masks” have outperformed all the usual promo product leaders.
According to a study released by the Advertising Specialty Institute in April 2020 search history data showed the term “Face mask” was the top product searched, with an incredible increase of 56,461% compared to April 2019. In fact, searches for various types of face coverings increased sharply from March to June, including a 100% increase for cotton face masks and a 97% increase for neck gaiters. These were followed closely by other search terms such as, “hand sanitizer,” which increased 1,225% and “bandannas” which had a 678% increase from last year.
As the economy reopens, and we begin to adjust to the “new normal”, the need for high-quality protective products for employees going back to work and individuals out in the world has never been greater. It should come as no surprise that promo industry suppliers like, Show Your Logo have adjusted to reflect this new normal as well. The ability of this industry to pivot as quickly as it did to provide PPE products is unparalleled and should enable many promotional product companies to come out of this stronger than in other industries.
