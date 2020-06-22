Nutrigenomix partners with EatLove to launch new online personalized meal plans as part of genetic testing service
Nutrigenomix becomes the first genetic testing company to offer DNA-based meal plans that are fully customizedTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrigenomix Inc., a global leader in genetic testing for personalized nutrition, announces the launch of customized meal plans guided by a person’s DNA-based dietary recommendations as part of its genetic testing service for healthcare practitioners and their clients.
In partnership with EatLove, a leader in personalized nutrition technology, Nutrigenomix is now able to offer DNA-based customized meal plans, food logging, grocery lists and optional delivery to complement several of its existing products and services. Paired with actionable genetic test results and a comprehensive nutrition assessment tool, this meal planning service considers an individual’s nutrient requirements, response to dietary components, food intolerances and preferences as well as weight management goals.
“We are excited to partner with Nutrigenomix, a pioneer in genetic testing to deliver end-to-end personalized nutrition from your genetics to the meals you eat every day," said Monique Nadeau, Founder and CEO of EatLove. “Our platform combines the latest science-based technology through our proprietary LENA® Nutrition Intelligence to evaluate 4 million data points instantly for meal plan personalization.” EatLove is used by registered dietitians, medical practices, foodservice, hospitals, and fitness and professional sports teams around the globe.
Built on award-winning technology and powered by a team of expert scientists and clinicians, Nutrigenomix recognized the need to incorporate DNA-based meal plans as part of their expanding services.
“As a Registered Dietitian, EatLove makes it easy for me to support and motivate my clients to follow their DNA-based dietary recommendations, shop for and cook healthy and nutritious meals, and be able to track and log their food intake to reach their health goals”, said Paige McDonald, Manager of Clinician Services at Nutrigenomix. “EatLove’s Smart Choices option also enables my clients to easily swap recipes that take into account the nutrients that they need based on the results of their genetic test.”
This new service aims to help healthcare professionals and their clients create an actionable meal plan for optimal health, wellness and performance and make it easy for clients to eat according to their unique genetic profile.
The company also recently expanded its test panel from 45-genes to 70-genes and is first in the world to incorporate a validated dietary assessment tool and customized meal plans to complement its DNA-based recommendations.
According to a 2019 Mintel survey, most consumers are interested in DNA-based dietary advice, and studies show that personalized information is a powerful motivator to improve a person’s adherence to nutritional advice, compared to population-based recommendations. Nutrigenomix is at the forefront of research in this field and is one of the only genetic testing companies worldwide to fund and conduct original research in nutritional genomics and health and performance at several universities. This includes a recent landmark study published last month in the British Medical Journal, Nutrition Prevention & Health, which showed that Nutrigenomix testing results in much greater long-term changes in diet compared to the current gold standard approach.
With offices in Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil and the United States, Nutrigenomix is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demands by healthcare professionals and consumers for a high-quality genetic testing service. As the only nutrigenetics testing company worldwide that was established at a major university, the University of Toronto, Nutrigenomix is regarded as one of the most trusted sources of genetic information for personalized nutrition.
To learn more about Nutrigenomix visit www.Nutrigenomix.com
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information for personalized nutrition, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition recommendations. The company now has offices in Toronto, Chicago, London, Sydney and São Paulo with a network of over 8,000 healthcare practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 70-gene test panel is available for health and wellness, sport, fertility and plant-based lifestyle. For more information visit www.Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
ABOUT EATLOVE
EatLove is a San Francisco-based digital health technology company started in 2014. EatLove technology powers healthy eating for lifestyle goals and medical conditions including diabetes, pregnancy, weight management and general healthy diet. Using an individual nutrition prescription comprising of more than 80 macro and micronutrients, EatLove’s proprietary LENA® Nutrition Intelligence system personalizes the food you order, prepare, and eat every day. Registered dietitians, health systems, fitness and wellness companies, and professional sports teams partner with EatLove when they would like to offer their members access to scalable and evidence-based nutrition programs. For more information, visit https://pro.eatlove.is/ or email support@eatlove.is.
Communications Department
Nutrigenomix Inc.
+1 800-250-4649
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Nutrigenomix Health & Wellness